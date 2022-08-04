Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Man (30s) arrested in relation to suspected people smuggling operation

Gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau arrested the man following a search and arrested operation today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 7:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,540 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with ongoing investigations targeting people smuggling into Ireland.

As part of the investigation, gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) conducted a search and arrest operation in Dublin today.

During the operation, a man in his 30s was arrested in the west Dublin area.

He was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

An apartment was subsequently searched under warrant and a number of items including mobile phones and a computer were seized.

The operation follows a number of suspected people smuggling incidents at Dublin Airport in April and May of this year.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing and that further updates will follow.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

