Thursday 15 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Raheny
Man arrested after discovery of woman's body in Dublin house
The body of the woman was found at a house in Raheny in the early hours of this morning.
19.6k
0
56 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following the discovery of a body of a woman in Dublin 5. 

The body of the woman was found at a house in Raheny in the early hours of this morning. 

Her body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently held and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct an examination.
The office of the State Pathologist will be notified this morning.

“A man aged in his 50s has been arrested for murder and was taken to a garda station in North Dublin where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” gardaí said in a statement. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Hayley Halpin
