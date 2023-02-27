Man (60s) arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing incident in Kilkenny

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally injured in a suspected stabbing in Kilkenny today.
The man was found at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road at around 6pm and pronounced dead at the scene.
His body remains at the scene.
The State Pathologist and Coroner’s Office have been notified.
The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
