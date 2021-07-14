#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

Man (35) arrested on suspicion of murder after 53-year-old man stabbed to death in Co Down

The incident happened at a property on Beatrice Road in Bangor in the early hours of this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,993 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5495250
Beatrice Road, Bangor, Co Down
Image: Google Street View
Beatrice Road, Bangor, Co Down
Beatrice Road, Bangor, Co Down
Image: Google Street View

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 53-year-old man was stabbed in death in Bangor, Co Down in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI received a report shortly after midnight that a man in his 50s had been attacked at a property on Beatrice Road. 

Officers attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead. 

A murder investigation is now underway. 

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with any information that can assist our investigation, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us quoting reference number 23 14/07/21,” Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said. 

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Green Party NI councillor for Bangor Central Stephen Dunlop said Beatrice Road is a “very quiet” part of Bangor, adding the death will “come as a short to many people living there”. 

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has passed away in such sad and tragic circumstances,” Dunlop said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said: “Shock and sadness at yet another senseless death. While the police have made an arrest, there remains an ongoing murder investigation. And anyone with information should come forward.” 

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said he was “shocked and alarmed” to hear of the news of the man being stabbed to death. 

“Anyone with information should report to the PSNI immediately,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie