Man (35) arrested on suspicion of murder after 53-year-old man stabbed to death in Co Down

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 53-year-old man was stabbed in death in Bangor, Co Down in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI received a report shortly after midnight that a man in his 50s had been attacked at a property on Beatrice Road.

Officers attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

A murder investigation is now underway.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with any information that can assist our investigation, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us quoting reference number 23 14/07/21,” Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Green Party NI councillor for Bangor Central Stephen Dunlop said Beatrice Road is a “very quiet” part of Bangor, adding the death will “come as a short to many people living there”.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has passed away in such sad and tragic circumstances,” Dunlop said.

The Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said: “Shock and sadness at yet another senseless death. While the police have made an arrest, there remains an ongoing murder investigation. And anyone with information should come forward.”

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said he was “shocked and alarmed” to hear of the news of the man being stabbed to death.

“Anyone with information should report to the PSNI immediately,” he said.