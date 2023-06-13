UK police arrest man after three people found dead at two locations in Nottingham

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 26 minutes ago
A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in Nottingham, England.
Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.
Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.
They are currently being treated in hospital.
A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.
“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.
“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody,” she said.
Meynell said the investigation is “at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened”.
“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses,” she said.
Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.
The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said earlier it had suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.
In a tweet this morning, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked the police and emergency services “for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham”.
“I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work,” Sunak said.
“My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”
With reporting by Press Association
