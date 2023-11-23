Advertisement

Thursday 23 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Members of An Garda Síochána's Extradition Unit carried out the arrest in Dundalk.
Man arrested on foot of Swedish European arrest warrant in Louth

The man was arrested in Dundalk on Sunday and appeared before a High Court judge.
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 20s was been arrested by gardaí on the foot of a Swedish European arrest warrant in Co Louth on Sunday.

Members of An Garda Síochána’s Extradition Unit, attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, carried out the arrest in Dundalk.

The specialist unit were supported by local Detective gardaí from Dundalk and the Regional Armed Support Unit during the operation.

The man was brought before the High Court after his arrest on Sunday and was remanded in custody.

He will appear before the High Court again on Tuesday 12 December 2023, a garda spokesperson said.

A statement from Gardaí today said: “As this matter is now before the courts An Garda Síochána will not be providing further comment.”

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
