Wednesday 14 June 2023
Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes File photo
# Thefts
Man arrested in connection with thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock
He is currently being detained at a garda station in the Kerry division.
49 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with a number of reported thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock in the Kerry and Cork West divisions. 

The thefts, which happened between November 2022 and February of this year, resulted in around €110,000 worth of farm machinery and livestock being stolen. 

The machinery included a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered.

Through an investigation carried out by gardaí in the Cork West and Kerry divisions, it was suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock machinery from the jurisdiction. 

Yesterday, during the course of a number of searches of residences and farmlands in north and west Kerry, a number of vehicles were seized. 

A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested as part of the operation. 

He is currently being detained at a garda station in the Kerry division under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

Garda investigations are ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
