Gardaí arrest man (40s) in connection with 'alleged online threats' against politicians

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE an arrest as part of their investigation into alleged online threats made against politicians.

He is currently being held at a garda station in the west of Ireland following today’s arrest.

Gardaí announced the arrest in a short statement this evening.

“Gardaí investigating alleged online threats against Public Representatives have arrested a man.

Advertisement

“The man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and is being detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1948 at a Garda Station in the west of Ireland,” a spokesperson said.

The statement added: “An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time.”

The safety of politicians at local and national level has increasingly come to the fore in recent months.

Last month, the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) issued a joint statement with its counterparts in the North calling for action against “abuse and intimidation suffered” by local councillors in carrying out their duties.

A taskforce comprised of TDs, senators and former senior ranking gardaí has also been meeting this year to discuss safety measures for public representatives ahead of a final report before Christmas.