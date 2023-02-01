Man arrested and vehicles seized as part of probe into burglaries in mid-Leinster

A MAN HAS been arrested and vehicles have been seized as part of investigations into burglaries in mid-Leinster.

Detective gardaí from Kildare intercepted a vehicle they believed was carrying stolen property in the Athy area at approximately 10.50am today.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A caravan was seized by gardaí which was suspected to have been stolen.

In a subsequent follow-up search, gardaí seized a 231 Toyota Landcruiser which is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

The arrest and seizures were made as part of an investigation carried out under Operation Thor.

Operation Thor, launched in November 2015, is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by carrying out targeted enforcement and preventative action.

Gardaí said the initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries.