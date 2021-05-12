Man arrested after woman beaten and house set on fire in home attack

A WOMAN SUFFERED burns and serious head injuries when a house was set on fire in an attack in Limerick.

The horrific incident happened in the Garryowen area of Limerick shortly after 4am this morning when the fire brigade was called to a house fire.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel found a woman, who is in her 40s, with a suspected fractured skull and significant burn marks on her back.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she is said to be in a serious condition.

Sources said that gardaí believe the man and woman were known to each other.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and he was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was questioned. He has since been charged and is expected before the local district court later today.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault incident and fire that occurred at a house the Garryowen area of Limerick.

“A fire at the residence was reported to emergency services at approximately 4:20am. The blaze was brought under control and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“A female, aged in her 40s, was discovered at the same location with injuries and has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where her condition is described as serious.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to this incident and was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the spokesperson said.