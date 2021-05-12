#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested after woman beaten and house set on fire in home attack

Gardaí and fire brigade were called to a house fire where they found a badly beaten and burned woman.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 12 May 2021, 12:39 PM
30 minutes ago 3,727 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5435194
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A WOMAN SUFFERED burns and serious head injuries when a house was set on fire in an attack in Limerick. 

The horrific incident happened in the Garryowen area of Limerick shortly after 4am this morning when the fire brigade was called to a house fire. 

Gardaí and emergency services personnel found a woman, who is in her 40s, with a suspected fractured skull and significant burn marks on her back. 

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she is said to be in a serious condition. 

Sources said that gardaí believe the man and woman were known to each other.  

A garda spokesperson said gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and he was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was questioned. He has since been charged and is expected before the local district court later today.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault incident and fire that occurred at a house the Garryowen area of Limerick.

“A fire at the residence was reported to emergency services at approximately 4:20am. The blaze was brought under control and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“A female, aged in her 40s, was discovered at the same location with injuries and has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where her condition is described as serious.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to this incident and was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the spokesperson said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie