Man arrested after woman in her 20s stabbed to death in Dublin

A WOMAN (20s) has been stabbed to death in Dublin this afternoon, with a murder investigation now underway.

The stabbing took place in Melville Drive in Finglas at 2:00pm this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she was pronounced dead.

One man (20s) has been arrested and is being held at Finglas Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

The scene is currently being preserved and Gardaí from the Technical Bureau will carry out a technical examination.

It’s understood that the woman knew her assailant.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information on this incident to come forward, especially those who may have been in the Melville Drive area of Finglas between 1:30pm and 2:30pm this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or to contact any Garda station.

Investigations are still ongoing.