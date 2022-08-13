Man assaulted by group 'armed with bats' in Co Derry

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IN his 20s was attacked by a group armed with bats in Co Derry last night.
PSNI detectives are investigating the serious assault in the Gorteen Crescent area of Limavady yesterday.
At around 6.20pm, officers responded to a report that a male was being attacked by a number of individuals armed with bats.
The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained facial injuries, including a suspected fractured jaw.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.
Police enquiries are ongoing and PSNI detectives are asking witnesses or anyone who may have any information which could assist the investigation to make contact.
Officers are especially keen to speak with a male driving a white Mercedes vehicle, who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS