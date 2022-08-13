Man assaulted by group 'armed with bats' in Co Derry

A MAN IN his 20s was attacked by a group armed with bats in Co Derry last night.

PSNI detectives are investigating the serious assault in the Gorteen Crescent area of Limavady yesterday.

At around 6.20pm, officers responded to a report that a male was being attacked by a number of individuals armed with bats.

The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained facial injuries, including a suspected fractured jaw.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing and PSNI detectives are asking witnesses or anyone who may have any information which could assist the investigation to make contact.

Officers are especially keen to speak with a male driving a white Mercedes vehicle, who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.