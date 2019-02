A MAN IN his 50s is in critical condition in hospital after being assaulted in Carrigaline, Co Cork on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 10pm, when the man was assaulted on Main Street in the town.

He received head injuries during the attack was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment.

A garda spokeswoman said gardaí were investigating the incident, but that no arrests have been made.