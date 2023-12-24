Man (40s) in serious condition following assault Co Cavan

A MAN IS in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital following an assault in Co Cavan last night.

The Gardaí were alerted to a disturbance outside a premises at Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan shortly after midnight, involving a group of individuals.

A man in his mid 40s was treated at the scene for serious injuries by emergency services, and then taken to hospital via ambulance.

His condition is understood to be serious at this point in time.

The scene at Belturbet is being preserved for forensic examination, and enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made yet, but a garda spokesperson said that they are following a “definite line of enquiry”.

The spokesperson appealed for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to those with video footage of the incident to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they said.