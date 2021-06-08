Man hospitalised for 'serious injuries' following assault in Dublin last night

A MAN IN his 60s was assaulted last night at Fairview Strand in Dublin 3.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 11 pm last night following a report that a man had been assaulted by a number of individuals.

Gardaí found the man unconscious at Fairview Strand. He was then taken to the Mater Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Another man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Clontarf Garda Station.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.