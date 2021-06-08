#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 8 June 2021
Man hospitalised for 'serious injuries' following assault in Dublin last night

The man was found unconscious at the scene and another man in his 20s was arrested.

By Niamh Quinlan Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 10:06 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 60s was assaulted last night at Fairview Strand in Dublin 3.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 11 pm last night following a report that a man had been assaulted by a number of individuals.

Gardaí found the man unconscious at Fairview Strand. He was then taken to the Mater Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Another man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Clontarf Garda Station. 

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

Niamh Quinlan
