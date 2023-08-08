Advertisement

Tuesday 8 August 2023
Man assaulted in Carrickfergus by six masked hammer wielding men
The victim was walking his dog at night when he was attacked with hammers and bats.
1.1k
3
16 minutes ago

PSNI DETECTIVES ARE appealing for information following the report of an assault in Carrickfergus on Sunday 30 July by a man walking his dog.

At around 10.30pm, the man was in the Fergus Avenue area when he was approached by approximately 6 masked men, all dressed in black.

The men, who are reported to have been armed with hammers and bats attacked the victim who sustained injuries to his legs, arms and foot.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact the PSNI.

Jamie McCarron
