Man needed 'over 50 stitches and staples' after apparent machete attack in Dublin city centre

A MAN NEEDED upwards of 50 stitches and staples after suffering what gardaí believe was an apparent machete attack in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the assault at 4.20pm on Eden Quay, which is located close to Liberty Hall.

The injured man was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be serious.

While investigations are ongoing a source said that the suspect was armed with a long blade, possibly a machete.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on Eden Quay, Dublin 1 at approximately 4:20pm on Monday 8th January 2024.

“A male in his 20s was conveyed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

The attack happened near a laneway which, it emerged last night, is to be closed off to the public due to a rise in anti-social behaviour.

Harbour Court, a laneway between Marlborough Street and Lower Abbey Street, has been closed after councillors felt there was no other option left.

Director Of Services of Dublin City Council Karl Mitchell said the issue has become “untenable” for businesses whose premises back onto the laneway.

There has been an increased focus on the issue of violence and anti-social behaviour in Dublin city centre since Stephen Termini, the Parnell Sq attack and the subsequent riot.

Stephen Termini was a American tourist attacked near Store Street Garda Station in July – he suffered extensive head injuries. Three teenage boys have been charged with the attack.

Gardaí have been given extra funding to increase patrols using overtime and deployed members of the Public Order Unit.