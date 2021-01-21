Man hospitalised after being attacked by two men wearing balaclavas in NI home

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after being attacked by two men wearing balaclavas in Northern Ireland.

Police in Dungannon received a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Gortgonis Road area of Coalisland yesterday.

It was reported that two men wearing balaclavas entered the house shortly after 10pm and attacked the male occupant with baseball bats.

The occupant sustained head injuries as a result of the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Anyone with information or who may be able to assist with the PSNI’s investigation is asked to call police in Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1741 20/01/21 or submit a report online here.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.