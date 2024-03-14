Man, 20s, taken to hospital after attack on O'Connell Street in Dublin city

A MAN WAS attacked by masked assailants on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was injured and was taken to hospital after the attack.

The Journal understands that armed gardaí have been placed in the hospital to protect the injured man.

No arrests have yet been made.

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media with suggestions that a motorcycle was also stolen – however, there was in fact no theft, The Journal understands.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Shortly before 3:30 pm, Gardaí at Store Street were alerted following reports of an incident on O’Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1.”

“A male in his late 20s, who was injured during the incident, was transported from the scene to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening,” gardaí said.

“The scene has been examined by local scenes of crime officers. No arrests have been made, and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor