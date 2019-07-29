This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man awarded €1.1m for wrongful arrest over assault on his fiancée

“Today is not a good day for An Garda Síochána,” Gerald Jennings said in a statement.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 29 Jul 2019, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 11,482 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745193
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN WHO was awarded €1.1 million by the High Court today for his wrongful arrest over the assault of his finacée has said that it’s his abiding wish that it never happens to another Irish citizen.

Gerald Jennings was arrested in December 2012 after his fiancée was seriously assaulted in Carlow town. Another man was later convicted of the assault and jailed.

According to the Irish Times, the jury found the Gardaí’s actions were not reasonably necessary, and that Jennings’ detention was unlawful. 

Jennings’ solicitors Callan Tansey released a statement to TheJournal.ie in which they said they were “delighted with the outcome of the case”.

We are especially grateful to the court and to the jury for giving up their precious time over the last three weeks. They have upheld their civic duty to the full and for that, all of us can feel very proud.

“Today is not a good day for An Garda Síochána. The verdict sends a strong message to the public that the high standard of conduct expected from our Gardaí was not met in this case. Those who enforce the law, must keep it.”

The solicitors said that Jennings “acknowledges that in the main, we are well served by our Gardaí and hopefully the necessary lessons from this case will be learnt”.

The solicitors said that Jennings hopes that what happened to him “at the hands of An Garda Síochána never happens to him again or indeed to any of the citizens of this country”.

He also hopes that he and his family “can finally put this painful experience behind them and move on with the rest of their lives”.

Gerald and Marta would like to thank their family and friends for all their support they have received throughout the case, especially during the trial. A special thanks to Gerald’s sister, Rita and his aunts for looking after Laurence [the couple's son].
Life goes on and for Gerald and Marta, begins again.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie