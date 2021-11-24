Man (60s) dies in 'unexplained circumstances' in north Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in north Co Dublin this afternoon.

The body of the man, aged in his 60s, was found at a home in Balbriggan.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

No additional information is available at this time, Gardaí said.