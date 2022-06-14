#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested after allegedly threatening dealership staff with baseball bat before stealing car

The man has since been brought brought before the courts.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 8,576 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5790984
The man was arrested following the incident on the Cork Road in Waterford.
The man was arrested following the incident on the Cork Road in Waterford.
The man was arrested following the incident on the Cork Road in Waterford.

A MAN HAS been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at a car dealership with a baseball bat before making away with one of their motors.

He was later arrested after gardaí were alerted.

The incident happened on the Cork Road in Waterford city yesterday. 

Gardaí alleged that the man entered the car dealership and threatened staff with a bat, demanding keys before leaving the scene in the car. 

This car was stopped shortly afterwards in the Kilcohan area of the city and the man was arrested. 

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a number of Garda cars involved at the scene as the man was detained.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí arrested a man following the unauthorised taking of a car from a garage on the Cork Road, Co. Waterford, yesterday afternoon, Monday 13th June 2022.

“It is alleged the man entered the premises and threatened staff with a bat before leaving the scene in the car. The car was stopped and the man was arrested.” 

He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he was later charged and appeared before Waterford District Court this morning 14th June 2022.

