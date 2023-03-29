Man arrested at Dublin Airport for boarding plane without passport or boarding pass

THE DAA HAS stated it will launch an internal review to investigate how a man passed through security screening and boarded an Aer Lingus flight on Monday without a passport or boarding pass.

The man was subsequently arrested and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday.

He was was fined €700 for two charges: trespassing, failure to produce a valid passport or similar document as a non-national in the State, the Irish Independent reported.

The DAA stated today:

“We never comment on security matters for obvious reasons.”

“We note the speedy apprehension of the individual in this case by Airport Police, who was caught trespassing without a boarding card after being security screened, and his subsequent arrest by An Garda Síochána and successful prosecution before the courts. As with any such incident an internal review is underway.”

Gardaí confirmed that they arrested and charged a man in his 40s for trespassing offences at Dublin Airport.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said the man had “barged past Aer Lingus boarding agents at the gate and crew at the door of the aircraft and took a seat on board”.