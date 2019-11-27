Gardaí investigating death of 55-year-old man found in Dublin home this morning

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a 55-year-old man found at a residence in Dublin this morning.

The body was found at a residence off the Navan Road.

The deceased was the victim of an assault that happened on Thursday, 14 November on the Navan Road at around 5.30pm.

The body has been removed for a post-mortem examination which will be conducted by the Assistant State Pathologist tomorrow. The results of this will determine the course of the investigation.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident to date.

Investigations are ongoing.