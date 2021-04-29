Gardaí investigating after man's body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin 8

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” this morning in Dublin 8.
The body of the man aged in his 70s was found at a residence on Cork Street in Dublin city centre.
The body remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
Gardaí said there is no further comment available at the moment.
