This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man broke Covid-19 laws to steal fuel given suspended sentence

Richard Kiely, who had been driving a ‘181-reg Skoda, had been reselling the fuel to help pay a debt

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 19 May 2020, 6:10 AM
55 minutes ago 3,278 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5101832
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A 29-YEAR-OLD Dublin man, who broke the Covid-19 movement restriction laws when he carried out a litany of fuel drive off thefts from petrol stations has been given a four-month suspended sentence.

“Serial offender” Richard Kiely, from Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin was also handed two-year road ban after he paid €850 for the fuel he stole from stations 20 times in recent months.

Kiely, who had been driving a ‘181-reg Skoda, had been reselling the fuel to help pay a debt built up from using cocaine, Dublin District Court heard.

He had pleaded guilty 20 counts of theft from petrol stations in Dublin and Kildare. He also admitted 13 offences for breaking the new movement restrictions laws brought in to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These happened while he was stealing the fuel and on occasions, “he did alter alter the reg-plate of his car to get away with it”, said Detective Garda Rachel Goggins.

Gardai also asked for a road-ban to be considered because of the use of the car in the thefts.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Simon Fleming said his client had used the fuel to sell on, to pay a cocaine debt. The court was entitled to make a disqualification order.

Mr Fleming said his client had hid his drug use from his family who were blissfully unaware of what was happening but were horrified when they found out.

He has now come under the wing of his father, who was in court and paid the money for the money for the thefts. He has also given Kiely a job.

Judge Jones described him as a decent man and said his son was lucky not to be getting a 10-month prison term.

He imposed a four-month sentence but suspended it for two years and banned him from driving for the same period.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“He is a lucky man not to be sitting in a cell,” he added. Describing Kiely as a serial offender, he said he was keeping him on a very short leash and he will be going to prison for a very long time if he re-offends.

He instructed gardaí to bring him back before him at any time if he is caught driving while banned.

He had 11 prior convictions including driving without insurance and motor tax, possession of articles for use in theft, and assault causing harm.

His solicitor also said that his client was pleading guilty other further fuel theft charges. Judge Jones adjourned these to a later date.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie