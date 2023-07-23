Man arrested and charged for attempted robbery in Dublin's inner city

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man following the attempted robbery of a business premises in Dublin 1 yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 1.30pm, a man entered the business on Frederick Street North, armed with what is believed to be a knife and axe, and threatened members of staff.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Advertisement

Gardaí were notified of the incident and a search operation was conducted; the suspect was located a short time later.

The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating Gardaí.

The man (aged in his 30s) was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.