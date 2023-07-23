Advertisement

Man arrested and charged for attempted robbery in Dublin's inner city
The man, in his 30s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.
8.4k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man following the attempted robbery of a business premises in Dublin 1 yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 1.30pm, a man entered the business on Frederick Street North, armed with what is believed to be a knife and axe, and threatened members of staff.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí were notified of the incident and a search operation was conducted; the suspect was located a short time later.

The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating Gardaí.

The man (aged in his 30s) was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Jamie McCarron
