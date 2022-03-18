#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 March 2022
Man (30s) due in court over armed robbery of business premises in Dublin

The incident happened on Collinswood Avenue in Dublin 9 yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Mar 2022, 9:42 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
A MAN IS due to appear in court today following an armed robbery of a business in Dublin. 

At approximately 3.45pm yesterday afternoon, a lone male, armed with a weapon, entered the business premises on Collinswood Avenue in Dublin 9. He proceeded to threaten staff. 

He left the scene in a taxi with a number of items from the premises. 

In a follow up search, gardaí stopped a taxi on the Swords Road and the suspect attempted to make his escape on foot. 

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his late 30s, and a number of items stolen from the premises were located. He was taken to Clontarf Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He has since been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

