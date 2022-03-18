Man (30s) due in court over armed robbery of business premises in Dublin

A MAN IS due to appear in court today following an armed robbery of a business in Dublin.

At approximately 3.45pm yesterday afternoon, a lone male, armed with a weapon, entered the business premises on Collinswood Avenue in Dublin 9. He proceeded to threaten staff.

He left the scene in a taxi with a number of items from the premises.

In a follow up search, gardaí stopped a taxi on the Swords Road and the suspect attempted to make his escape on foot.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his late 30s, and a number of items stolen from the premises were located. He was taken to Clontarf Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.