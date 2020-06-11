Man charged over assault in Dublin city centre in early hours of morning

A MAN HAS been charged following an assault incident in Dublin city centre in the early hours of the morning.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí were alerted to the incident which occurred on Store Street in Dublin 1.

A man in his 20s sustained a number of injuries as a result of the assault.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition has been described as stable.

A small blade was recovered at the scene.

A second man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.