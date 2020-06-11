This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged over assault in Dublin city centre in early hours of morning

A man in his 20s sustained a number of injuries as a result of the assault.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 7:45 AM
16 minutes ago 1,547 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5119807
Store Street, Dublin 1
Image: Google Street View
Store Street, Dublin 1
Store Street, Dublin 1
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS been charged following an assault incident in Dublin city centre in the early hours of the morning.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí were alerted to the incident which occurred on Store Street in Dublin 1. 

A man in his 20s sustained a number of injuries as a result of the assault. 

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition has been described as stable. 

A small blade was recovered at the scene. 

A second man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

