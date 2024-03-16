Man (30s) to appear in court over serious assault of woman in Tralee

A MAN ARRESTED by Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a woman in Tralee has been charged.

The incident happened at an apartment on Maine Street, Tralee shortly after 9.30am on Thursday morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for her injuries following the assault.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested following the assault. He has since been charged.

He will appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 1pm this afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.