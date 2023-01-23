Man due in court over fatal attack of 89-year-old man in Cork hospital

A MAN HAS been charged after an elderly patient was killed in Mercy University Hospital in Cork yesterday morning.

Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old widower from Berrings in Cork, was killed in an attack at the hospital shortly after 5.30am yesterday.

It is understood that the attack was carried out by another patient in the ward, with staff members intervening in an attempt to halt the attack.

Mr Healy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged in his 30s, was then arrested, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

He was detained for questioning by gardaí at Bridewell Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man arrested by gardaí in connection with this investigation has now been charged.

He remains in Garda custody and is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court tomorrow morning.

It’s understood that the two men were not known to one another before the attack took place.

