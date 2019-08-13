This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged with attacking two gardaí and defecating in patrol van and cell

He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 4:11 PM
30 minutes ago 3,818 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764236
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A 28-YEAR-OLD Dublin man has been charged with attacking two gardaí and defecating in a patrol van and a holding cell following his arrest.

Father-of-one Laurence Malone, of Cedarbrook Walk, Cherry Orchard, allegedly bit one garda and punched a second officer when he was arrested in connection with an incident in the early hours of 11 August, in west Dublin.

He was charged with assault causing harm to two gardaí at Spiddal Road, Ballyfermot, as well as criminal damage to an official Garda patrol van and a cell in Clondalkin Garda station. He was also accused of damaging a house door and breach of the peace in connection with the same incident.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott told Dublin District Court he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence.

He alleged that at 5.30am on Sunday, gardaí responded to a man damaging the front door of a house and smashing its glass.

Detective Sergeant McDermott said it would be alleged one of the officers was punched to his head and body.

Another garda was allegedly bitten on his arm. The skin was broken, the court heard.

That Garda was unfit for duty afterwards and had to go to hospital.

Detective Sergeant McDermott said the accused was brought to a garda station and he defecated in the patrol van and later in a cell.

He agreed with the defence that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not yet available.

Pleading for bail, Paddy McGarry said his client had a child with his partner of nine years. He asked the judge to note the case was still at its preliminary stages and the accused needed to look after his partner and their child.

Judge Treasa Kelly set bail in Malone’s own bond of €300, of which half must be lodged, and she approved his partner to act as an independent surety in the sum of €500.

Attaching conditions to the bail bond, Judge Kelly ordered him to obey a 10pm-6am curfew, to be of sober habits and to sign on at his local garda station three times a week.

He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was on social welfare.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie