Dublin: 8°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Man charged in connection with body brought to post office and attempt to claim pension

He is due to appear before Carlow District Court this morning.

By Jane Moore Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 9:09 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
A MAN HAS been charged in connection with an incident where the body of an elderly man was brought to a post office in Co Carlow.

The deceased man, 66, was brought to a post office on the Staplestown Road last Friday by two men.

It has been alleged that an attempt was made by the men to claim his pension.

It was later discovered that the man had died. A post mortem of the deceased has been concluded, but the results will not be released for operational reasons.

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning. 

A second man, who was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident, has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

