This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man due in court over investigation into alleged bogus law firm offering immigration services

He was arrested following searches in the Blessington area of Co Wicklow on Tuesday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 May 2020, 8:38 AM
43 minutes ago 2,807 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104286
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN IS due in court this morning charged in connection with an alleged bogus legal firm offering immigration services to people subject to immigration law in Ireland. 

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out searches in the Blessington area of Co Wicklow on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into an allegation of the bogus legal firm. 

During the course of these searches, a significant number of files and computers were seized. 

Gardaí discovered that, in many cases, the victims of this bogus legal firm were people desperate to regularise their status in this jurisdiction. 

These people paid significant fees (between €1,000 and €3,000 in many cases) to the firm in the belief that they had the legal expertise to address their immigration status. 

Approximately €60,000 has been frozen in a bank account as a result of the investigation. 

A man was arrested and detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He has since been charged to appear before Naas District Court this morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are concerned that people in vulnerable positions are being taken advantage by fraudsters,” Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the GNECB said. 

“We are advising persons seeking legal advice on immigration services or otherwise to check to ensure the person or persons they are dealing with have the appropriate qualifications and experience to provide such services,” he said. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie