This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (60s) charged with breaching Covid-19 measures after shouting at gardaí

The incident happened on 27 April in The Lough area of Cork city.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 20 May 2020, 11:16 AM
46 minutes ago 6,047 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103520
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 60s has been charged with breaking the emergency Covid-19 restrictions in Cork.

The incident happened on the morning of 27 April, when the man was spotted by gardaí on patrol in The Lough area of Cork city after shouting towards them.

When gardaí began speaking to the man about the purpose of his journey, he refused to give his name and relevant details.

He was then arrested, brought to Bridewell garda station and was charged with breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill, 2020.

He was due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am in connection with the incident.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie