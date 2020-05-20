Man (60s) charged with breaching Covid-19 measures after shouting at gardaí

A MAN IN his 60s has been charged with breaking the emergency Covid-19 restrictions in Cork.

The incident happened on the morning of 27 April, when the man was spotted by gardaí on patrol in The Lough area of Cork city after shouting towards them.

When gardaí began speaking to the man about the purpose of his journey, he refused to give his name and relevant details.

He was then arrested, brought to Bridewell garda station and was charged with breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill, 2020.

He was due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am in connection with the incident.

