Man due in court after resident threatened with knife during aggravated burglary in Limerick

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Limerick.

At approximately 7am yesterday, a man gained access to a house in Askeaton and proceeded to threaten the resident of the property with a knife.

The occupant of the property didn’t required medical treatment following the incident.

A man, aged in his mid 30s, was arrested a short distance away by gardaí.

He was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.