Man charged and due in court over burglary of premises on South Mall in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man over a burglary at a premises on South Mall, Cork City yesterday.

At around 9pm, gardaí received a report that a man was seen climbing up scaffolding on the South Mall.

Gardaí attended and found a man, covered in blue paint, in the reception area.

Gardaí searched the rest of the building and discovered that blue paint had been put on the walls in several rooms.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.