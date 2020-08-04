This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged and due in court over burglary of premises on South Mall in Cork

He is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5167023
South Mall, Cork City
Image: Google Street View
South Mall, Cork City
South Mall, Cork City
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man over a burglary at a premises on South Mall, Cork City yesterday.

At around 9pm, gardaí received a report that a man was seen climbing up scaffolding on the South Mall.

Gardaí attended and found a man, covered in blue paint, in the reception area.

Gardaí searched the rest of the building and discovered that blue paint had been put on the walls in several rooms.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

