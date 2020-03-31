This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Man due in court after breaking into house and assaulting woman with metal travel mug

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning at a house in the Mahon area of Cork.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 6:57 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to a burglary in Co Cork in which a woman was attacked. 

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning at a house in the Mahon area. 

A man, aged in his late 20s, broke into the house at around 2.30am. 

When discovered by the homeowner, the man proceeded to assault her using a metal travel mug. 

The man fled the scene when disturbed by another member of the household. 

The woman, aged in her 50s, sustained injuries to her head. 

No property was stolen from the premises. 

The man was later arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

