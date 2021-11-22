#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Second man (40s) charged after discovery of cannabis growhouse in Sligo

Cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis herb were seized.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Nov 2021, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,471 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5608856
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A SECOND MAN in his 40s has been charged in relation to the seizure of €208,000 worth of suspected cannabis and the discovery of a growhouse following a search in Sligo over the weekend. 

Four men were arrested after gardaí discovered a growhouse constructed within a building in the Ballymote area of Sligo on Saturday which contained 85 cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The plants have an estimated value of approximately €68,000.

Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €140,000 was also discovered by gardaí and seized. All of the drugs seized have a total estimated value of €208,000 and will be sent for analysis.

One man, aged in his 40s, was charged yesterday in connection with the seizure. He was due before court yesterday afternoon. 

Two other arrested men, both aged in their 30s, were released without charge. 

A second man aged in his 40s, who was also arrested, has now been charged. He appeared before Donegal District Court this morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie