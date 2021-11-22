Second man (40s) charged after discovery of cannabis growhouse in Sligo

A SECOND MAN in his 40s has been charged in relation to the seizure of €208,000 worth of suspected cannabis and the discovery of a growhouse following a search in Sligo over the weekend.

Four men were arrested after gardaí discovered a growhouse constructed within a building in the Ballymote area of Sligo on Saturday which contained 85 cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The plants have an estimated value of approximately €68,000.

Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €140,000 was also discovered by gardaí and seized. All of the drugs seized have a total estimated value of €208,000 and will be sent for analysis.

One man, aged in his 40s, was charged yesterday in connection with the seizure. He was due before court yesterday afternoon.

Two other arrested men, both aged in their 30s, were released without charge.

A second man aged in his 40s, who was also arrested, has now been charged. He appeared before Donegal District Court this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed as people have been charged.