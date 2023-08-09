Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 9 August 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes File photo
# Charged
Man due in court after car hijacked and crashed Dublin yesterday
A man took control of a car on Northbrook Avenue in Ranelagh and drove it from the area yesterday evening.
3.6k
0
29 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged after a car was hijacked in Dublin yesterday evening. 

At around 8pm, a man took control of a car on Northbrook Avenue in Ranelagh and drove it from the area. 

The car was later involved in a collision on the Capelizod Bypass. 

A man, aged in his early 20s, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He has been detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provision of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He has since been charged and is expected to appear at the 10.30am sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice today. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags