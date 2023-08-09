Man due in court after car hijacked and crashed Dublin yesterday

A MAN HAS been charged after a car was hijacked in Dublin yesterday evening.

At around 8pm, a man took control of a car on Northbrook Avenue in Ranelagh and drove it from the area.

The car was later involved in a collision on the Capelizod Bypass.

A man, aged in his early 20s, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He has been detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provision of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear at the 10.30am sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

Investigations are ongoing.

