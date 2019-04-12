Man charged after gardaí caught him outside prison in possession of drone, mobiles, and 440 pills

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his 40s after he was found to be in possession of a drone, controlled drugs, mobile phones and pills near a prison in Roscommon yesterday.

At 11am yesterday, gardaí stopped and searched a car at Harristown, Castlerea which is beside Castlerea Prison.

Two mobile phones, a watch phone, approximately 440 tablets and cannabis were recovered together with a drone which was in the process of being set up.

Gardaí arrested a man and woman at the scene.

The woman aged in her 40s has since been released without charge. A garda spokesperson said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The governor of Castlerea Prison issued a statement yesterday following the arrests: “The Prison works closely with An Garda Siochana and we welcome their intervention and continued support in assisting the prevention of contraband entering our facility.”

The man is due to appear before Castlrea District Court on 25 May.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee