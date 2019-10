A MAN IN his forties has been arrested in Derry and charged with attempted child abduction.

He was arrested on Friday.

The PSNI said that the man faces six counts of the charge:

A 46 year old male who was arrested in Londonderry on Friday 4th October has been charged with six counts of attempted child abduction.

The man is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 7 October.