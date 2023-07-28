Man charged after another man dies in collision between car and motorcycle in Co Clare

A MAN HAS been charged following a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle in Co Clare yesterday.

The crash happened at around 10.30am on the N67 at Ballyvaughan.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was reported injured in the incident.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has been conducted.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a garda station in Co Clare.

He has since been charged and will appear before Ennis District Court at 10.30am today.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 at Ballyvaughan between 10am and 10.45am yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

