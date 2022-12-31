Advertisement

# Co Cork
Man (30s) due in court over two-vehicle collision which left another man hospitalised
The incident happened at Dunkereen Crossroads, Innishannon at approximately 10am on Thursday.
1 hour ago

A MAN IS due to appear in court this afternoon in connection with a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork on Thursday. 

The incident happened at Dunkereen Crossroads, Innishannon at approximately 10am on Thursday.

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Bandon District Court at approximately 2pm today.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
