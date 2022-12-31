Man (30s) due in court over two-vehicle collision which left another man hospitalised

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IS due to appear in court this afternoon in connection with a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork on Thursday.
The incident happened at Dunkereen Crossroads, Innishannon at approximately 10am on Thursday.
The driver of one vehicle, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged.
He is expected to appear before a sitting of Bandon District Court at approximately 2pm today.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS