Man charged with attempting hijack car at knifepoint in Cork city

A MAN IN his late teens who was arrested over an attempted hijacking incident in Cork city has been charged.

The incident happened at 7pm on Monday, when a man approached a car that was parked on Grand Parade in the city and threatened the two occupants.

He demanded that they drive him to a destination and jumped into the back seat of the car, where he produced what is believed to be a knife.

The car remained stationary and the man ran from the scene in the direction of Bishop Lucey Park. No one was injured during the incident.

A garda spokesman said that a suspect who was arrested in relation to the incident has been charged, and will appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am today.

