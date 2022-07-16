Gardaí charge man, 30s, after seizing drugs in Cork city

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man who was arrested on Thursday during an anti-drug operation in Cork city.

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

Advertisement

Gardaí searched a residence in around 8.30pm on Thursday evening where they seized what they described as cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized at the scene.

They also seized an imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash.

The man was arrested at the scene, taken to Bridewell Garda Station, and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.



Investigations are ongoing.