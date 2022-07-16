Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 16 July 2022
Gardaí charge man, 30s, after seizing drugs in Cork city

The man is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 2,373 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5818751
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man who was arrested on Thursday during an anti-drug operation in Cork city.

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

Gardaí searched a residence in around 8.30pm on Thursday evening where they seized what they described as cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized at the scene.

They also seized an imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash. 

The man was arrested at the scene, taken to Bridewell Garda Station, and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 
 
Investigations are ongoing.

