Man charged in relation to alleged assault in Sliabh Liag area of Donegal

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault in Co Donegal.

The man in his 30s was re-arrested yesterday in relation to the alleged assault that gardaí say reportedly took place in the Sliabh Liag/Killybegs area of Co Donegal between Saturday, 24 June and Sunday, 25 June.

He was initially arrested towards the end of last month, when gardaí began their investigation.

He has since been charged following his re-arrest and is due to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District court at 4pm this afternoon.

