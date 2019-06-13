Man (28) charged in connection with fatal O'Connell Street stabbing

Garda Technical Bureau at the scene of the stabbing

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged and is due in court in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened on O’Connell Street at around 1.40am after a row broke about between two men who were previously observed by a garda who was on duty in the area.

The injured man, 39-year-old Peter Donnelly from Kilkenny, was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A man in his 20s was arrested after the incident by a second garda on beat patrol in the nearby Marlborough Street area. A murder inquiry was launched by gardaí.

Now, a 28-year-old man arrested by gardaí investigating the incident is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am tomorrow charged in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, Superintendent Paul Costello, Store Street Garda Station, asked that any members of the public who were in the O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am on Tuesday morning to contact An Garda Síochána.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.