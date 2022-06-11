Man (46) charged with firearm charges after Coveney security alert in Belfast

Simon Coveney being informed of the security incident

A MAN IS due to appear in court charged with a number of offences after he was arrested by detectives investigating a security alert that led to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event.

The 46-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Coveney had to leave the peace event, organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, in north Belfast on 25 March.

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was disrupted.

The PSNI said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

The item in the van turned out to be a hoax bomb.

The man who has been charged was one of two arrested by police on Wednesday.

Two firearms were also seized after operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and in Ballymena, Co Antrim.