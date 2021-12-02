#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 2 December 2021
Man due in court over criminal damage incident at Dublin station

The incident occurred at around 7.20pm yesterday.

By Jane Moore Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 10:54 AM
File photo of a Dart.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning charged with criminal damage following an incident at Clontarf Dart station yesterday. 

Gardaí were notified of the incident by staff from Clontarf Dart depot at around 7.20pm and attended the scene.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Clontarf Garda Station, where he was subsequently charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

“This investigation is ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

