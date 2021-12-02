Man due in court over criminal damage incident at Dublin station

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning charged with criminal damage following an incident at Clontarf Dart station yesterday.

Gardaí were notified of the incident by staff from Clontarf Dart depot at around 7.20pm and attended the scene.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Clontarf Garda Station, where he was subsequently charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

“This investigation is ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added.